33,553 Shares in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Acquired by Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 33,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,120,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 646.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,187,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,640 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,694,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,641,000 after buying an additional 879,976 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,335,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the first quarter valued at $12,604,000.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA KBE opened at $36.35 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a one year low of $30.85 and a one year high of $50.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.14.

About SPDR S&P Bank ETF

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

