4,545 Shares in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD) Acquired by Relaxing Retirement Coach

Relaxing Retirement Coach purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFSD. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 76,989.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,568,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,729 shares during the period. Burney Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,637,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 531,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,784,000 after buying an additional 187,779 shares during the period. Great Waters Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 526,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,395,000 after buying an additional 88,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triad Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 502,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,438,000 after buying an additional 17,266 shares during the period.
Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSD traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,932. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.17 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.52.
Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Company Profile
The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- 5 Reasons Gilead Sciences is a Better Buy Than You Think
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- Jobs Are Going To The Construction Industry, Momentum Play Time
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- PepsiCo Q3 Strength Results In A Trend Following Buy Signal
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.