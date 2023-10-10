4,545 Shares in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD) Acquired by Relaxing Retirement Coach

Relaxing Retirement Coach purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFSD. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 76,989.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,568,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,729 shares during the period. Burney Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,637,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 531,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,784,000 after buying an additional 187,779 shares during the period. Great Waters Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 526,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,395,000 after buying an additional 88,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triad Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 502,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,438,000 after buying an additional 17,266 shares during the period.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSD traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,932. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.17 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.52.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

