4,687 Shares in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Purchased by Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 56,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 591.8% in the 2nd quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 56,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 48,070 shares in the last quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,489,000. Finally, SWS Partners boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 23,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 7,004 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHA traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.45. The company had a trading volume of 190,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,713. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.61. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.25 and a 1-year high of $46.60. The company has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.