5,712 Shares in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Acquired by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 350,026.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 29,165,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,284,618,000 after acquiring an additional 29,157,166 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Xylem by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,219,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,221,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,317 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Xylem by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,738,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,798 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Xylem by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,692,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $805,357,000 after purchasing an additional 121,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,371,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $562,429,000 after purchasing an additional 581,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of XYL stock opened at $91.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.11. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.15 and a 1 year high of $118.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 70.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on XYL. Melius raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. 888 reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Xylem in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Xylem from $125.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

About Xylem

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Further Reading

