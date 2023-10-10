5,726 Shares in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Purchased by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.7% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Marriott Vacations Worldwide

In related news, CEO John E. Geller, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $112.84 per share, with a total value of $564,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 43,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,888,567.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Anthony E. Terry bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $113.55 per share, for a total transaction of $204,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,028.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John E. Geller, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $112.84 per share, for a total transaction of $564,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,888,567.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VAC stock opened at $94.14 on Tuesday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $90.89 and a 1 year high of $165.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.32. The business's fifty day moving average is $106.08 and its 200-day moving average is $120.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 2.01.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($0.62). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. Marriott Vacations Worldwide's revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $219.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $131.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. TheStreet downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.00.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

(Free Report)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

