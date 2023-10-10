855 Shares in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Acquired by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bell Bank acquired a new stake in Medpace in the second quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Medpace by 259.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in Medpace by 47.9% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 651,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,520,000 after acquiring an additional 211,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its position in Medpace by 0.8% in the second quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Medpace alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 137,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.66, for a total transaction of $35,671,831.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,042,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,568,931,933.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 137,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.66, for a total transaction of $35,671,831.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,042,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,568,931,933.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 21,850 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.39, for a total transaction of $5,558,421.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 14,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,778,709.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 360,704 shares of company stock worth $93,178,274 over the last ninety days. 25.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medpace Price Performance

MEDP traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $249.85. 50,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,798. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.17. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.07 and a 12 month high of $282.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 1.39.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. Medpace had a return on equity of 72.88% and a net margin of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $460.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MEDP has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Medpace from $215.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Medpace from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Medpace from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medpace in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Medpace

Medpace Profile

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.