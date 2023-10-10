8,569 Shares in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Bought by Relaxing Retirement Coach

Relaxing Retirement Coach bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,404.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of AVEM stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.17. The company had a trading volume of 58,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,272. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $44.37 and a 12 month high of $57.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.64.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

