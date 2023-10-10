955 Shares in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Purchased by Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd acquired a new position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 16.9% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 69,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,956,000 after acquiring an additional 9,981 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Cummins by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Cummins by 34.2% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 181,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,081,000 after buying an additional 46,388 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Performance

CMI opened at $228.06 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.18 and a fifty-two week high of $265.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.17.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

