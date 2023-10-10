A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.32 Per Share

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

A. O. Smith has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 31 consecutive years. A. O. Smith has a dividend payout ratio of 31.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect A. O. Smith to earn $3.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.1%.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of AOS opened at $68.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.53. A. O. Smith has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $76.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $960.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.17 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

AOS has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AOS

Insider Buying and Selling at A. O. Smith

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Wheeler sold 12,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total value of $892,435.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,378.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $83,103.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,654,654.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Wheeler sold 12,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total transaction of $892,435.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,937,378.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of A. O. Smith

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 6,288 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,145,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,218,000 after purchasing an additional 20,616 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About A. O. Smith

(Get Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.