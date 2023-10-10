Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 64 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 139.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 93,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,309,000 after buying an additional 54,712 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 12,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total transaction of $1,826,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,912,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.42.

Analog Devices Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ADI stock opened at $173.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $179.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $86.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.48 and a 12-month high of $200.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.74%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

