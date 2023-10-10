Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 804 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.7% during the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 66,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,354,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,886,000. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,776,000. 15.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $67.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $207.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.39 and its 200-day moving average is $70.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $53.52 and a 52 week high of $76.56.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 30.39%. The business had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.465 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.73%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 8th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

