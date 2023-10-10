Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Unilever by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,469,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,925,000 after purchasing an additional 741,815 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Unilever by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,363,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,545,000 after purchasing an additional 331,498 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,441,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,236,000 after buying an additional 494,549 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 9.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,453,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,010,000 after buying an additional 726,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,305,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,365,000 after buying an additional 84,827 shares during the last quarter. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Unilever Stock Down 0.4 %

UL opened at $48.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.91. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $42.44 and a one year high of $55.99.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Stories

