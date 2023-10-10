Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 36.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 4,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.24, for a total value of $99,049.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,124,939.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.24, for a total transaction of $99,049.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,124,939.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.04, for a total value of $100,694.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,084.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,157 shares of company stock worth $9,909,430. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Moody’s in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $404.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Moody’s from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $330.13.

Moody’s Price Performance

MCO opened at $318.37 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $332.46 and a 200 day moving average of $326.75. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.16 and a 52-week high of $363.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $58.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.03, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.07. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.98% and a net margin of 25.81%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 39.69%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

