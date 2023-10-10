Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,408 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,465 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Comcast by 121,265.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $892,799,000 after acquiring an additional 25,509,390 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Comcast by 90,788.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,660,069 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $318,276,000 after acquiring an additional 7,651,641 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Comcast by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Comcast by 62.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $44.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.00. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The company has a market cap of $181.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.72.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

