Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 29 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Lam Research by 97,796.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 131,092,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,274,197,000 after acquiring an additional 130,958,702 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 117,180.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,795,180,000 after acquiring an additional 32,794,236 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lam Research by 1,018.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,507,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193,985 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Lam Research by 507.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,389,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,424,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $913,330,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 1,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.85, for a total transaction of $1,153,298.95. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,330,364.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,606,446.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,159 shares of company stock valued at $12,913,253. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Price Performance

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $627.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $658.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $607.37. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $299.59 and a 1 year high of $726.53. The company has a market cap of $82.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.50.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.95. Lam Research had a return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 26.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LRCX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. B. Riley upped their target price on Lam Research from $500.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Lam Research from $695.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $601.25.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

