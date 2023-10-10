Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Teradyne by 231.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Teradyne by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Teradyne by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 24,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $2,538,184.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,308.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 24,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $2,538,184.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,308.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,579 shares in the company, valued at $5,157,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,683 shares of company stock valued at $2,860,654 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TER has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $104.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $91.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.87.

Teradyne Price Performance

TER opened at $99.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.53. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.81 and a 1-year high of $119.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.74.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 23.37%. The firm had revenue of $684.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 13.06%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

