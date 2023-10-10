Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $214,000 Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 670,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,070,000 after buying an additional 10,562 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 162.2% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 22,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMI. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.17.

Cummins Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $228.06 on Tuesday. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.18 and a 12-month high of $265.28. The stock has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $234.25 and a 200-day moving average of $233.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

