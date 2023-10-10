Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $308,000 Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 8,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $611,959.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,568.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $611,959.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,568.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $393,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,737,772.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 177,859 shares of company stock worth $13,627,822. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $72.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $44.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.05. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.13 and a fifty-two week high of $94.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.06.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. 58.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.