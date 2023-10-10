Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $442,000 Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,007 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NKE. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 29th. TheStreet cut shares of NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.45.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $96.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.07 and a 1 year high of $131.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.98%.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $593,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,506,733. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $593,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,506,733. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,251 shares of company stock valued at $17,063,257 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

