Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $552,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,254 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,174 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $9,905,317,000 after buying an additional 938,849 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 0.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,564,250 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,140,977,000 after acquiring an additional 92,075 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Netflix by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,195,490 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,595,196,000 after acquiring an additional 62,507 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Netflix by 305,647.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,681,409,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163,167 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Netflix by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,244,508 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,905,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $424,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 421,491 shares in the company, valued at $189,670,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.16, for a total transaction of $8,885,950.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $424,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 421,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,670,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,157 shares of company stock worth $50,373,841 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $385.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $412.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $393.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.73 and a 12-month high of $485.00. The firm has a market cap of $171.03 billion, a PE ratio of 41.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $250.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.00.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

