Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,802 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 586.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Arcataur Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $376,000. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,100 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $69,546,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,360.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $69,546,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,360.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $231,476.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 602,049 shares of company stock worth $73,591,956 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 5.6 %

NYSE:COP opened at $121.82 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The company has a market cap of $145.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.10). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.91 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 19.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on COP. Erste Group Bank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.63.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

