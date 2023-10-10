Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 59.9% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. SWS Partners boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 157.0% during the second quarter. SWS Partners now owns 5,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $862,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 52.0% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 80,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,239,000 after purchasing an additional 27,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% in the second quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on ITW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.73.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.2 %

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $234.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $70.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.59. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $180.46 and a one year high of $264.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $239.29 and a 200 day moving average of $238.77.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 94.14% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 55.39%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.