Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,205 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the first quarter valued at $29,740,200,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 90.7% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 48.5% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 61.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $204.00 target price for the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.06.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,779. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $188.49 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $243.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $215.48 and a 200 day moving average of $211.92.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

