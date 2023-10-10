Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $224,000 in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CTAS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $379,291,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 1,344.1% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 473,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,819,000 after purchasing an additional 440,662 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,944,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,675,759,000 after purchasing an additional 283,872 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Cintas by 21.4% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,247,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $576,464,000 after purchasing an additional 220,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Cintas by 8,140.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,609,000 after purchasing an additional 170,939 shares during the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Stock Performance

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $502.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $496.35 and a 200-day moving average of $482.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $370.93 and a 1-year high of $524.76.

Cintas Increases Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 36.82%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on CTAS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $419.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Cintas from $580.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $527.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total value of $2,516,667.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,617,912.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total transaction of $1,077,136.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,685,976.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total transaction of $2,516,667.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,617,912.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,820 shares of company stock valued at $4,926,731. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

