Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $206,000 Investment in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Honda Motor by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 1,148.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 3,638.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 5.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HMC shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Honda Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Nomura downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Honda Motor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Honda Motor Stock Up 0.4 %

Honda Motor stock opened at $32.90 on Tuesday. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $21.43 and a fifty-two week high of $36.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.12. The company has a market capitalization of $56.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.74.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $33.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.57 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 7.73%. Research analysts expect that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

