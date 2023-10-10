Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $240,000 Investment in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,442 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $431,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 149.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 275,748 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,915,000 after purchasing an additional 165,197 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.2% during the second quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 231,138 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.7% during the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 261,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.3% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 23,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.5 %

BSX stock opened at $52.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $38.79 and a 12 month high of $55.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.73 billion, a PE ratio of 87.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. CL King assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.10.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $332,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,358.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $332,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,358.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total transaction of $6,110,968.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,806,885.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 217,635 shares of company stock valued at $11,566,176. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

