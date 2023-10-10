Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $249,000 Investment in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 945 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter worth $37,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 254.0% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Up 1.3 %

BDX stock opened at $265.83 on Tuesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $215.90 and a 1-year high of $287.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $270.88 and its 200 day moving average is $261.16. The stock has a market cap of $77.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.58.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 66.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total transaction of $125,986.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,309.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,300 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.13, for a total transaction of $360,269.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,159.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total value of $125,986.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,444 shares in the company, valued at $945,309.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,581 shares of company stock worth $1,551,429 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.00.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

