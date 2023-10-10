Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 437 Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,918 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1,773.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,267,061 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $19,857,000 after buying an additional 4,985,946 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,155 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $152,573,000 after buying an additional 318,347 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,857,566 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $128,133,000 after buying an additional 83,859 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,449,870 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $87,142,000 after buying an additional 952,720 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 448.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,214,361 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $118,169,000 after buying an additional 1,810,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

STMicroelectronics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STM opened at $44.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.81 and a 200-day moving average of $47.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of $29.09 and a 12 month high of $55.85.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 33.67%. STMicroelectronics’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.