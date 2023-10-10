Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 44 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HCA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $547,104,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,039,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,194 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,229,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,917,000 after acquiring an additional 758,127 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,261,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,081,000 after acquiring an additional 639,701 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 14.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,948,000 after buying an additional 347,177 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:HCA opened at $248.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $264.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.93. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $178.32 and a 12 month high of $304.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26. The stock has a market cap of $67.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.62.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 12,765.76%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCA has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $305.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.86.

View Our Latest Report on HCA

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,811.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total value of $1,400,500.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,811.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,620 shares of company stock worth $2,592,820. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.