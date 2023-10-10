Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AON by 2.9% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AON by 2.3% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of AON by 2.8% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 4.0% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Byron Spruell bought 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $324.57 per share, with a total value of $259,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,604.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

AON Trading Up 0.1 %

AON stock opened at $327.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Aon plc has a one year low of $266.35 and a one year high of $347.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $328.01 and its 200 day moving average is $326.96.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,312.86% and a net margin of 20.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

AON Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. AON’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $352.00 price objective on shares of AON in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $361.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $345.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AON

AON Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.