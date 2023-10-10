Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 102 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 833.3% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

GD opened at $238.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.02. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $202.35 and a 52-week high of $256.86.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.35%.

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $7,575,110.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 778,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,373,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total transaction of $1,467,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,590,829.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $7,575,110.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,373,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,230 shares of company stock worth $12,086,716. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.13.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

