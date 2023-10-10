Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 105 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Diageo during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Diageo during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $151.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $146.60 and a fifty-two week high of $191.93.

Diageo Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $2.5089 per share. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th.

A number of brokerages have commented on DEO. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,720 ($57.77) to GBX 4,440 ($54.35) in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($47.12) to GBX 3,800 ($46.51) in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($35.74) to GBX 2,950 ($36.11) in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($55.08) to GBX 4,000 ($48.96) in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,898.33.

About Diageo



Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

