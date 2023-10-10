Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 5,672 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,514 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,672 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 159.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $14.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is -90.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on T. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

