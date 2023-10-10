Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 584 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,016 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.48.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $84.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $118.18. The stock has a market cap of $155.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.93 and its 200 day moving average is $89.96.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

