Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Diageo by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Diageo by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Diageo by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in Diageo by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Diageo by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $151.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.63. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $146.60 and a 12 month high of $191.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.25.

Diageo Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $2.5089 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th.

DEO has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($55.08) to GBX 4,000 ($48.96) in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($47.12) to GBX 3,800 ($46.51) in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($35.74) to GBX 2,950 ($36.11) in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,898.33.

Read Our Latest Report on Diageo

Diageo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.