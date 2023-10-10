AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 1.8% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth $37,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. HSBC started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.53.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $149.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $263.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.18. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.52 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.81%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

