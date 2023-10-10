ABCMETA Tops 24 Hour Volume of $78.38 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 10th. ABCMETA has a market cap of $728,924.27 and approximately $78.38 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ABCMETA has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00007360 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00020883 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00015515 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00013276 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27,432.70 or 1.00045763 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000069 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000746 USD and is down -0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $26.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

