ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Shares Gap Up to $21.74

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.74, but opened at $23.12. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $23.25, with a volume of 235,379 shares.

ACAD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -33.54 and a beta of 0.65.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 20.11% and a negative return on equity of 27.77%. The firm had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, insider James Kihara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $51,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,778 shares in the company, valued at $278,934.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 16,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $359,463.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,019.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Kihara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $51,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,934.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 179,932 shares of company stock worth $4,837,547. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,925,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,463,000 after purchasing an additional 525,048 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,039,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $240,446,000 after buying an additional 170,370 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 124.5% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 8,242,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,131,000 after buying an additional 4,571,926 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,778,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,902,000 after buying an additional 184,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,550,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,649,000 after acquiring an additional 271,652 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

