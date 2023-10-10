Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 896 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,004 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. SWS Partners lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 12,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 313.2% in the 2nd quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its position in Accenture by 39.5% during the second quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 10,749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Finally, Phillips Wealth Planners LLC raised its position in Accenture by 5.3% during the second quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.23, for a total value of $926,553.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,982 shares in the company, valued at $6,951,367.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.23, for a total transaction of $926,553.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,982 shares in the company, valued at $6,951,367.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,430 shares of company stock valued at $7,735,251 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of ACN opened at $312.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $330.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $315.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.38.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.24.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

