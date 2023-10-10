Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lessened its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,990 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Accenture makes up 1.7% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 3.6% in the second quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 7.1% in the second quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 33,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Accenture by 31.6% during the second quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 9,981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

ACN traded up $2.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $314.41. 720,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,298,388. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $315.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $330.43.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The company had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.19, for a total value of $1,976,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 167,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,073,756.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.19, for a total transaction of $1,976,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 167,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,073,756.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.23, for a total transaction of $926,553.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,951,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,430 shares of company stock worth $7,735,251 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $358.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.24.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

