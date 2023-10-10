ACT Advisors LLC. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

ACT Advisors LLC. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,890 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of ACT Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. ACT Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of VTI traded up $2.55 on Tuesday, hitting $216.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,748,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,959,683. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $219.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.22. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $228.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

