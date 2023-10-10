Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. cut its stake in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) by 30.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 242,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,141 shares during the period. Camping World accounts for 5.7% of Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc.’s holdings in Camping World were worth $7,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CWH. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its position in Camping World by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Camping World during the second quarter worth $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Camping World by 50.0% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camping World by 274.3% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Camping World in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. 39.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Camping World in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Camping World from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Camping World from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Camping World Stock Up 4.8 %

NYSE CWH traded up $0.85 on Tuesday, reaching $18.57. The company had a trading volume of 290,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,100. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.48 and its 200-day moving average is $25.23. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.24 and a 1-year high of $32.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 21.92%. On average, research analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camping World Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. Camping World’s payout ratio is 57.47%.

Camping World Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Featured Articles

