Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. Has $2.65 Million Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,481 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy accounts for about 2.1% of Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,065,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,276,875,000 after buying an additional 395,771 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,389,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,310,740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604,158 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $775,264,000 after purchasing an additional 587,056 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $534,892,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Valero Energy by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,771,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $526,406,000 after purchasing an additional 87,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Trading Up 2.5 %

VLO traded up $3.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.13. 1,248,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,118,707. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $104.18 and a one year high of $152.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.60.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $34.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.37 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 42.31%. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $11.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on Valero Energy from $164.00 to $156.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Tudor Pickering upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.33.

Insider Activity at Valero Energy

In other Valero Energy news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total transaction of $10,278,124.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 621,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,568,373.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

