Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by TimeScale Financial Inc.

TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 326.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 278.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 171.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 209.1% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at $12,363,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,809 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus upped their target price on Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Adobe from $544.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.50.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $6.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $536.14. The company had a trading volume of 679,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,153,637. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $529.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $463.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $244.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $276.60 and a twelve month high of $570.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

