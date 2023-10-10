Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,129 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 278.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 171.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Adobe by 209.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $6.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $535.31. 747,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,153,805. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $529.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $463.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.73, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $276.60 and a twelve month high of $570.24.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,363,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,363,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,753 shares of company stock worth $1,434,809. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $519.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Adobe from $572.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Adobe from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.50.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

