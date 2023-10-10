Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stake Lessened by Fulcrum Capital LLC

Fulcrum Capital LLC cut its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,113 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,194 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for approximately 4.1% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $15,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter worth about $204,246,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Adobe by 209.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Adobe during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 278.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,753 shares of company stock worth $1,434,809. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $5.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $534.62. The company had a trading volume of 830,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,154,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $529.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $463.06. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $276.60 and a 52-week high of $570.24. The company has a market capitalization of $243.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $544.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.50.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

