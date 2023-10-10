Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,875 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,354 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $20,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $590,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 202.7% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 13,317 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 8,917 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 90,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 211.0% during the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 55,049 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after acquiring an additional 37,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 20,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

AEIS stock traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.99. 91,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,967. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.00 and a 52-week high of $126.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.07 and its 200-day moving average is $103.29. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.01). Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $415.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.57%.

In related news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $246,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,598.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $246,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,598.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $103,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,334.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $587,140. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.57.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

