Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Holdings Increased by LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 193.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,850 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 357.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $7,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,358,721 shares in the company, valued at $354,009,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,010,047.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $7,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,358,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,009,193.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,942 shares of company stock worth $17,861,240. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $106.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.18. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $132.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on AMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $98.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Northland Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $77.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.03.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

