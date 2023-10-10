Advent Convertible and Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:AVK)

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.117 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

AVK stock opened at $10.27 on Tuesday. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $13.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.40.

Insider Activity at Advent Convertible and Income Fund

In other Advent Convertible and Income Fund news, CEO Tracy V. Maitland sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total transaction of $350,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,080.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Advent Convertible and Income Fund news, CEO Tracy V. Maitland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total transaction of $116,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,280.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tracy V. Maitland sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total value of $350,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,080.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,048 shares of company stock valued at $690,443 in the last three months.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Advent Convertible and Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 5.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 642,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,532,000 after buying an additional 35,612 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Advent Convertible and Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 1.2% during the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 122,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 6.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 28,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,151 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter.

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

