aelf Price Reaches $0.33 (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. Over the last seven days, aelf has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. aelf has a market cap of $220.43 million and $4.03 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf token can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00001208 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001459 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000033 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001397 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 662,802,555 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official website is aelf.com.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

